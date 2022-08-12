×

News

Parents give department deadline on rebuilding of school’s burnt ablution block

12 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Irate Sapphire Road Primary parents have given the education department one week to make a written commitment to fix the burnt ablution block at the Booysen Park school.

On Thursday, almost 100  parents and community leaders closed the school and instructed the more than 1,000 pupils to return home and remain there until they received the confirmation from the department...

