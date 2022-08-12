New era for long-standing Nelson Mandela Bay theatre company
Premium
By Devon Koen - 12 August 2022
Ushering in a new era of entertainment, a Bay theatre company will soon be producing shows under a new banner after its final production in September.
The Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society, which is producing the much anticipated Matilda The Musical, will now be known as Impact Community Theatre Collective (ICTC)...
New era for long-standing Nelson Mandela Bay theatre company
Ushering in a new era of entertainment, a Bay theatre company will soon be producing shows under a new banner after its final production in September.
The Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society, which is producing the much anticipated Matilda The Musical, will now be known as Impact Community Theatre Collective (ICTC)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics