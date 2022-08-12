Mayor slammed by councillors for service delivery failures
Mayor Eugene Johnson was slammed by several parties during a council meeting on Thursday for an ongoing service delivery crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay and told to pull up her socks and get off the golf course.
The state of the city took centre stage at the meeting at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where parties lambasted Johnson for not doing enough...
Mayor slammed by councillors for service delivery failures
Politics Reporter
Mayor Eugene Johnson was slammed by several parties during a council meeting on Thursday for an ongoing service delivery crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay and told to pull up her socks and get off the golf course.
The state of the city took centre stage at the meeting at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where parties lambasted Johnson for not doing enough...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics