Kwazakhele High netballers beat the odds to win national contest
They have only being playing for three years, practising on a makeshift court in the quad, but Kwazakhele High School pupils have defied the odds to be crowned national champions in the DStv schools netball challenge.
The Bay school’s first team won the Ubuntu Cup at the weekend, after beating the Free State’s Teto Secondary School 34-32 in the final in Johannesburg. ..
Garden Route reporter
