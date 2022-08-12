×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kwazakhele High netballers beat the odds to win national contest

Premium
12 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

They have only being playing for three years, practising on a makeshift court in the quad, but Kwazakhele High School pupils have defied the odds to be crowned national champions in the DStv schools netball challenge.

The Bay school’s first team won the Ubuntu Cup at the weekend, after beating the Free State’s Teto Secondary School 34-32 in the final in Johannesburg. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read