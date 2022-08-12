Huffing and puffing won't blow this house of sandbags down
By Roslyn Baatjies - 12 August 2022
A house made of sandbags, recycled windows and rocks — it may sound strange to some, but it is a dream home for a Gqeberha family man working abroad.
A community worker at heart, Randall Maarman was forced to return to the Netherlands 22 months ago to earn an income so that he could provide for his family and save enough money to complete his dream home on a 10-hectare plot outside Greenbushes...
