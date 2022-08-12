Gqeberha girl, 5, allegedly shot dead by brother, 6
A five-year-old girl was shot dead on Thursday, allegedly by her brother in Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child's six-year-old brother accidentally shot her sometime between 1pm and 2pm...
General Reporter
