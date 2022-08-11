Rocklands farmers offer to help resolve issues in area
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 August 2022
While they await the installation of a transformer to end their electricity plight, Rocklands farmers are offering to repair the redundant Rocklands police station.
The farmers met a director in the mayor’s office, Loyiso Stemele, on Wednesday to fast-track the implementation of several resolutions...
