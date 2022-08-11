NMU staffer shares gift of dance with youth
By Roslyn Baatjies - 11 August 2022
A Nelson Mandela University health science faculty personal assistant is putting her best foot forward and taken on the role of mentor to young dancers in the northern areas.
While Maryka Julie, 45, from Sanctor, has always loved dancing, she said she never anticipated that one day she would teach young people to dance and empower them with more than just rhythm...
