Three men will appear in court next week charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
The men, aged 20 to 33, were apprehended at a vehicle check point in Russell Road on Wednesday night.
Metro police director of operations Brigadier Trevor Smith said a blue Mazda 323 with six occupants was stopped at about 8.15pm in Central.
“One of the men got out and tried frantically to get away, eliciting the immediate response of the officers on duty.
“Members gave chase and his escape ended abruptly.
“During a search of the suspect, a 9mm firearm and seven rounds [of ammunition] were discovered,” Smith said.
“Another concealed 9mm was recovered from another suspect, while a third man had an airgun in his possession.
“They were arrested and detained at the Humewood police station.
“Our colleagues at the SA Police Services will investigate whether these weapons were used during the commission of crimes.”
The men are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police arrest three for possession of firearms
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
HeraldLIVE
