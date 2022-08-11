Former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela made an ‘immense contribution’ to the province

After five years serving as the Eastern Cape’s public works MEC, Babalo Madikizela resigned from his post last month.

Madikizela joined the province’s department of public works and & infrastructure in 2019. Under his leadership, the department was responsible for the construction and handing over of various buildings, schools and hospitals across the region.

During the pandemic, Madikizela took on the important task of refurbishing the province’s hospitals, which were under strain, in the shortest time possible. The department says he worked hard behind the scenes to ensure the Eastern Cape’s citizens helped to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

In line with Madikizela’s commitment to support SMMEs in the province, 61 contractors were employed to build quality infrastructure to get facilities ready for coronavirus patients.

The department delivered more than 73 working hospitals in less than six months, with 153 SMMEs benefiting by getting subcontracted work.

Madikizela hosted the province’s first property conference, immensely contributing to its growth and development, says the department. “Those are efforts that are worthy and notable.”

The department says it wishes the honourable Madikizela well for his future endeavours.

This article was paid for by the Eastern Cape department of public works & infrastructure.