News

Municipal payments for services take twice the stipulated time

11 August 2022
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Digital reporter

It takes more than two months for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to pay small businesses for services rendered.

This is more than twice  the 30-day turnaround time that the metro is meant to take to pay — a problem that leaves businesses struggling without cash flow...

