KZN cop accused of killing three people deserves bail, argues advocate

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman accused of fatally shooting three people near Pietermaritzburg in June should be granted bail because he fully co-operated with authorities.
So says advocate Niven Rai, representing Lebogang Ndlovu, charged with killing Mthokozisi Ngcobo, 31, Bheki Jojo, 31, and Bonga Ngubane, 31, at a cottage at France township. The Pietermaritzburg central police station constable appeared in the magistrate's court on Wednesday.
In his affidavit, Ndlovu said he was walking to his home with a friend at about 3.30am on June 26 when he stopped at Ngubane’s house to ask about money owed to him. Two other men were present.
The conversation became heated and he saw one of the men reach for a firearm. He tackled the man and a shot went off during the struggle. During this time, the second man grabbed him and stabbed him in the leg.
He managed to gain control and shot Ngubane and the second man. Ndlovu said he couldn’t recall shooting the third man, but he did see three bodies on the floor.
Rai said shortly after the shooting, Ndlovu was en route to the police station, but his leg was bleeding, so he went to his home to get his wounds dressed.
In response, magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie said: “When you look at police officers and people in the security industry, you find they are held to a higher standard, whether we like it or not. Ignorance of the law is not a defence.”
The magistrate questioned why Ndlovu did not seek medical attention for the men.
Rai said after his client dressed his wound he went to the police station to report the incident.
Ndlovu said: “I would be severely prejudiced should I remain in custody during the completion of the investigation, which is not in line with the intention [of] the legislation or the constitution.”
Ndlovu, who has been suspended, said he could afford R2,000 bail, which would be raised by his girlfriend.
The hearing continues.
