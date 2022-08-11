Hearing held into conduct of St Thomas pupils
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 August 2022
Disciplinary hearings are under way for eight Gqeberha pupils filmed seemingly drinking alcohol and smoking dagga on the school premises.
The girl pupils in grades 8 and 10 at St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale have been suspended pending the outcome of the process, which began on August 2...
