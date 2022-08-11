×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

11 August 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A taxi boss was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate. Stock photo.
NASTY ORDEAL: A taxi boss was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

Four assailants travelling in a white BMW allegedly drove to the estate's parking area and started shooting at the 56-year-old taxi owner.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man is affiliated to a taxi association in Pretoria.

“We are investigating an attempted murder charge,” said Kweza.

The taxi owner was allegedly travelling with a friend in his vehicle when they arrived at the estate. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspects started shooting.

A patrolling security officer retaliated, shooting at the suspects. Police confirmed AK47 and R5 cartridges were found on the scene. The victim was transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read