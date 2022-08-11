Coega offers six new skills programmes for unemployed youth

In a bid to enhance skills development among unemployed youth in the Eastern Cape, the Coega Development Corporation’s (CDC) Skills Development Centre (SDC) has been granted accreditation for six new skills programmes, the corporation announced on Wednesday.
The programmes, accredited by the Quality Council for Trade and Occupations (QCTO), will range from NQF level 3 to NQF level 4 qualifications for coded welders, shielded metal arc fillet welders, plumbing hands, assistant handymen, general residential repairers, and domestic water and drainage pipe repairers.
The corporation’s SDC training manager, David Lambaatjeen, said the programmes were in line with the CDC’s vision to be a leading catalyst for the championing of development to alleviate socioeconomic challenges.
“The SDC is built on the CDC’s 23 years’ experience in the provision of unique and tailor-made socioeconomic development solutions,” Lambaatjeen said.
The six-month NQF level 4 coded welding course contributes to the development of the national skills pool and the shaping of a structured integrated coded welding programme to be implemented nationally.
The NQF level 3 shielded metal arc fillet welder programme offers 40 credits after successful completion of the 50-day course.
This type of welder produces a variety of flat fillet welds with carbon steel and stainless-steel materials.
The 61-day NQF level 3 plumbing hand course concludes with 49 credits and fits into the larger framework for plumbing skills and competencies.
The NQF level 3, general residential repairer programme has 31 credits and a 37-day duration covering general residential maintenance.
“The primary aim of these skills development courses is to offer unemployed youth an opportunity to access employment or become entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the improvement of livelihoods and ultimately, economic development,” Lambaatjeen said.
The skills centre will now also offer professional cookery as a full National Certificate (NQF level 4) accredited by the Culture, Arts, Tourism and Hospitality Sector Training Authority.
According to Lambaatjeen, SDC solicits funding in the form of conditional grants from various SETAs.
“When funding is approved, the CDC recruitment and placement unit scouts the Gateway 2 Opportunity (G2O) database for suitable candidates
“Companies can enlist the services of the SDC on a fee-for-service basis,” he said.
