Community leader Paseka Ndevu said when zama zamas were threatened in other parts of the West Rand, they moved to Westonaria.
“They ... stay in the abandoned mines. We have been engaging with businesses for the past 14 years, asking them to rehabilitate the mines. The police came for backup, but told us they were afraid to go inside
“We want to engage with the police further because they will retaliate,” said Ndevu.
Police did not engage in raids or searches for zama zamas, but parked on main roads and removed blockages.
On Tuesday, an operation by police to search for zama zamas in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, ended in disappointment for the community as no arrests were made.
The SAPS tactical response team, the AmaBherete, was deployed to the area on Monday after community members ransacked and burnt the homes of alleged zama zamas.
That day, the community joined others on the West Rand to hunt down the illegal miners.
Westonaria residents hunt zama zamas finding refuge in their area
Reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Police in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, spent Wednesday morning dousing fires on several roads after community members protested against zama zamas (illegal miners).
The protesters went to the Libanon shaft to search for them, but did not find anyone.
“There’s no peace in this area. We hear gunshots every day among the Basotho zama zamas. We know they are underground digging and not caring what’s happening on the surface. They will come back after two weeks or so.
“The rapes have made us angry and we see how deep the problem is with these guys,” said resident Dipuo Mankwana, referring to the gang rape of eight women at a disused Krugersdorp mine on July 30.
The protest remains volatile.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Community leader Paseka Ndevu said when zama zamas were threatened in other parts of the West Rand, they moved to Westonaria.
“They ... stay in the abandoned mines. We have been engaging with businesses for the past 14 years, asking them to rehabilitate the mines. The police came for backup, but told us they were afraid to go inside
“We want to engage with the police further because they will retaliate,” said Ndevu.
Police did not engage in raids or searches for zama zamas, but parked on main roads and removed blockages.
On Tuesday, an operation by police to search for zama zamas in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, ended in disappointment for the community as no arrests were made.
The SAPS tactical response team, the AmaBherete, was deployed to the area on Monday after community members ransacked and burnt the homes of alleged zama zamas.
That day, the community joined others on the West Rand to hunt down the illegal miners.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics