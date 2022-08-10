Seven suspects in the Krugersdorp mine dump attack charged with rape

Seven suspects have been linked to the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last month.

The women had been shooting a music video at a disused mine on the West Rand when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men in Basotho blankets on July 30. Five of the eight models were gang raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas operating in the area.

The group of seven rape-accused appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court alongside their co-accused, where they faced additional charges of robbery and the contravention of the Immigration Act on Wednesday.

The news of the gang rape sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama-zama protests on the West Rand.

Police descended on the zama-zama-hit areas shortly after the rape, and 81 undocumented people were arrested.

Of the 81, only 70 suspects appeared in court on Wednesday.The others are expected to appear in court on Thursday.