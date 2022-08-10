School accused of failing to act on sexual harassment claims
Mother of complainant, 18, frustrated by delays, while principal says disciplinary hearing for matriculant, 19, going ahead
Bonzai High School in Sydenham has been accused of concealing sexual misconduct after two pupils accused a 19-year-old matriculant of sexually harassing them.
The two claims surfaced within six months of each other...
School accused of failing to act on sexual harassment claims
Mother of complainant, 18, frustrated by delays, while principal says disciplinary hearing for matriculant, 19, going ahead
News reporter
Bonzai High School in Sydenham has been accused of concealing sexual misconduct after two pupils accused a 19-year-old matriculant of sexually harassing them.
The two claims surfaced within six months of each other...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics