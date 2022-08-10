×

News

School accused of failing to act on sexual harassment claims

Mother of complainant, 18, frustrated by delays, while principal says disciplinary hearing for matriculant, 19, going ahead

Premium
10 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

Bonzai High School in Sydenham has been accused of concealing sexual misconduct after two pupils accused a 19-year-old matriculant of sexually harassing them. 

The two claims surfaced within six months of each other...

