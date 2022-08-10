Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from Wednesday afternoon.
Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.
The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants.
“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.
“We have 4,479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.
The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.
Possible stage 2 load-shedding at short notice, warns Eskom
