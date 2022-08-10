Onerous water restrictions crippling Gamtoos agriculture
Farmers forced to relocate, shut down in face of 80% allocation cut
By Herald Reporter - 10 August 2022
Successive years of stringent agriculture water restrictions from the Kouga Dam are taking their toll in the citrus-rich Gamtoos River Valley, with several commercial farmers having relocated or closed shop over the past 12 months.
In July, the department of water and sanitation announced that the 128 citrus, cash crop and dairy farmers in the valley relying on the Kouga Dam would be permitted to draw just 20% of their usual water allocations from the dam for 2022/2023...
