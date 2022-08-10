Murder trial postponed as witness refuses to answer questions
Premium
By Devon Koen - 10 August 2022
A state witness who was expected to testify in the Gqeberha high court this week refused to answer questions put to her by the state, which resulted in the murder trial of a Nelson Mandela Bay woman accused of orchestrating her husband’s death being postponed.
The witness, who is not being named at this stage, was sworn in on Monday but when state prosecutor Velile Makasana began questioning her about her cellphone, which had allegedly been used to contact the alleged killer, she refused to answer...
Murder trial postponed as witness refuses to answer questions
A state witness who was expected to testify in the Gqeberha high court this week refused to answer questions put to her by the state, which resulted in the murder trial of a Nelson Mandela Bay woman accused of orchestrating her husband’s death being postponed.
The witness, who is not being named at this stage, was sworn in on Monday but when state prosecutor Velile Makasana began questioning her about her cellphone, which had allegedly been used to contact the alleged killer, she refused to answer...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics