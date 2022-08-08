×

News

Pupils win gold for ideas to help beat Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis

Zwide schoolgirls excel at young scientists expo

08 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

Two pupils from Ndzondelelo High School walked away with gold medals at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in Gqeberha on Friday for their innovative ideas for dealing with Nelson Mandela Bay’s water crisis. 

The girls from the Zwide school presented solutions to challenges faced by their communities as the metro battles water shortages. ..

