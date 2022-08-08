×

Photographer offers reward for return of stolen negatives

08 August 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay photographer and NMU lecturer Tim Hopwood is offering a R20,000 reward for two files full of photographic negatives stolen with his car in Central.

Hopwood said his car, a white Toyota Tazz, had been parked on Friday evening in front of the community art centre, ArtEC, in Bird Street where he was attending the screening of a film...

