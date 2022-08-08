×

Meet the woman behind Nelson Mandela Bay’s top prosecutors

Indra Goberdan’s job includes overseeing some of most brutal murder and rape cases

By Kathryn Kimberley - 08 August 2022

As a little girl growing up in La Mercy, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, advocate Indra Goberdan experienced the unfairness of apartheid and listened tentatively to her parents’ stories.

It was then that her career path was shaped because she wanted to enter the legal profession where everyone, irrespective of colour or creed, was equal before the law...

