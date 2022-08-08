×

IN PICS | Alleged zama zamas’ rooms raided, possessions burnt by another West Rand community

08 August 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Residents in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, burned shacks in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes close to mine shafts.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

A few homes that allegedly house zama zamas in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, were targeted when community members searched for illegal miners on Monday.

Members of the community burned shacks close to a hill in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes at a corner close to mine shafts.

Back rooms on the properties were dismantled and beds, tools and other belongings were burned.

Mohlakeng, Randfontein residents gathered to hunt for zama zamas.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

The community on Monday joined those in other areas on the West Rand to hunt down the miners in an effort to clamp down on informal operations. There has been an outpouring of anger after the rapes of eight women at a disused mine in Krugersdorp 11 days ago.

Bridgette Nkosi, a resident, said the mission was close to her heart as she allegedly lost her aunt at the hands of a zama zama.

“Our lives have been turned upside down. In March we lost a breadwinner because someone couldn’t respect her.

“She sold fast food. He bought chips and told my aunt he didn’t like them and asked for his money back. They had a little argument and he demanded she give him more money. When she refused, he shot her. This happened in front of my baby brother.

“The community came together but it didn’t bring us anything because no-one was arrested,” said Nkosi.

“These people have kids in the area and have entrenched themselves in our community. It’s a difficult one, getting rid of them. Negotiations won’t help.

“This morning we found fresh holes dug by the zama zamas, so it means they are not afraid. They know we’re looking for them,” said Nkosi.

Members of the community combed the area to search for illegal miners.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

At the weekend the police cluster and other stakeholders held imbizos in Kagiso and West Village where they promised to deploy extra resources on the West Rand. On Monday morning there was little-to-no visibility of police in the neighbouring areas.

Resident Dikeledi Phaahla reiterated a call made at the weekend for soldiers to be deployed.

“They gave us hope and said they will be here. We needed 'amabherete' to be here this morning but they’re nowhere to be seen. Our plea for the army stands. Clearly police don’t respect us,” said Phaahla.

Homes, allegedly of illegal miners, were trashed and belongings burnt.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

TimesLIVE

