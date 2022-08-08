Gqeberha businesswoman climbs corporate ladder
There have been challenges and celebrations along the way, says Vuyokazi Bangazi
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 08 August 2022
She banged on the door, broke the lock and is leading from the front to inspire women to succeed and occupy space in their respective fields.
KwaMagxaki-born mother of two Vuyokazi Bangazi has continued to climb the corporate ladder and in August 2021 earned herself the title of national sales manager for Toyota Material Handling, which forms part of CFAO Equipment SA...
Gqeberha businesswoman climbs corporate ladder
There have been challenges and celebrations along the way, says Vuyokazi Bangazi
She banged on the door, broke the lock and is leading from the front to inspire women to succeed and occupy space in their respective fields.
KwaMagxaki-born mother of two Vuyokazi Bangazi has continued to climb the corporate ladder and in August 2021 earned herself the title of national sales manager for Toyota Material Handling, which forms part of CFAO Equipment SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics