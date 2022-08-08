Entrepreneur leaves painful past behind to build successful future
Since her mother’s death when she was just six years old, Gqeberha entrepreneur Yolanda Mbolompo’s life seemed to move from difficult to unbearable.
At several points she attempted to end it all, but all her suicide attempts were unsuccessful. ..
Entrepreneur leaves painful past behind to build successful future
News reporter
Since her mother’s death when she was just six years old, Gqeberha entrepreneur Yolanda Mbolompo’s life seemed to move from difficult to unbearable.
At several points she attempted to end it all, but all her suicide attempts were unsuccessful. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics