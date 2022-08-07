×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Oudtshoorn police station red-flagged over incomplete investigations

07 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

The Oudtshoorn police station has been flagged in a Western Cape government study for a large number of incomplete investigations and cases withdrawn from court, including those involving gender based violence.

This was revealed in a report on police inefficiencies released this week by Western Cape community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read