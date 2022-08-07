Oudtshoorn police station red-flagged over incomplete investigations
The Oudtshoorn police station has been flagged in a Western Cape government study for a large number of incomplete investigations and cases withdrawn from court, including those involving gender based violence.
This was revealed in a report on police inefficiencies released this week by Western Cape community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen. ..
Oudtshoorn police station red-flagged over incomplete investigations
Garden Route reporter
The Oudtshoorn police station has been flagged in a Western Cape government study for a large number of incomplete investigations and cases withdrawn from court, including those involving gender based violence.
This was revealed in a report on police inefficiencies released this week by Western Cape community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics