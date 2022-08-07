Cape Town commemorates fallen safety and security staffers

Cape Town commemorated law enforcement and emergency services staff who have died in the line of duty and during the Covid-19 pandemic at its annual Remembrance Day service on Saturday.
The inaugural event was first hosted in 2017, when the safety and security directorate’s memorial wall at the Cape Town Civic Centre was unveiled.
It features five silhouettes representing the departments within the safety and security directorate: metro police, traffic services, law enforcement, the fire andrescue service, and disaster risk management, along with a list of names of those in whose memory it has been erected.
It now contains the names of a further 36 people, 26 of whom succumbed to Covid-19.
“Every day the courageous women and men of the City of Cape Town’s metro police department, law enforcement, traffic services and fire services put on their uniforms and badges and go out to protect us and our communities in every part of the city,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“We know that sometimes their duty calls on them to place themselves in harm’s way and pay a solemn tribute to those who have given their lives in service of the residents of Cape Town. To all of the family members of our officers, I wish to share a special expression of gratitude to you who care for your partners and support them in their work,” he added.
‘We have thousands of staff members who devote themselves to the safety of others, day after day, often under very difficult circumstances. The service members we have lost in the line of duty bears testament to the risks that our staff face and take in the interest of public safety, said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.
“The installation of the memorial wall and the annual remembrance service are tokens of our deep appreciation for the men and women who don the uniform, in spite of the risks, and to ensure that we never forget the sacrifices made by those who died in service of Cape Town.
‘We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their commitment and dedication. To their loved ones, and to us as colleagues, many of whom are still struggling with the loss.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town commemorates fallen safety and security staffers
Image: Supplied
Cape Town commemorated law enforcement and emergency services staff who have died in the line of duty and during the Covid-19 pandemic at its annual Remembrance Day service on Saturday.
The inaugural event was first hosted in 2017, when the safety and security directorate’s memorial wall at the Cape Town Civic Centre was unveiled.
It features five silhouettes representing the departments within the safety and security directorate: metro police, traffic services, law enforcement, the fire andrescue service, and disaster risk management, along with a list of names of those in whose memory it has been erected.
It now contains the names of a further 36 people, 26 of whom succumbed to Covid-19.
“Every day the courageous women and men of the City of Cape Town’s metro police department, law enforcement, traffic services and fire services put on their uniforms and badges and go out to protect us and our communities in every part of the city,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“We know that sometimes their duty calls on them to place themselves in harm’s way and pay a solemn tribute to those who have given their lives in service of the residents of Cape Town. To all of the family members of our officers, I wish to share a special expression of gratitude to you who care for your partners and support them in their work,” he added.
‘We have thousands of staff members who devote themselves to the safety of others, day after day, often under very difficult circumstances. The service members we have lost in the line of duty bears testament to the risks that our staff face and take in the interest of public safety, said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.
“The installation of the memorial wall and the annual remembrance service are tokens of our deep appreciation for the men and women who don the uniform, in spite of the risks, and to ensure that we never forget the sacrifices made by those who died in service of Cape Town.
‘We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their commitment and dedication. To their loved ones, and to us as colleagues, many of whom are still struggling with the loss.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics