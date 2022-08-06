×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Refurbishment of parliamentary building sparks SIU probe

06 August 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
The SIU is investigating wasteful expenditure allegedly incurred by the department of public works when it refurbished a parliamentary building.
The SIU is investigating wasteful expenditure allegedly incurred by the department of public works when it refurbished a parliamentary building.
Image: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is probing suspected wasteful expenditure incurred by the department of public works during the refurbishment of a parliamentary building.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was set to investigate four other contracts for “unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department”. He said the alleged irregularities took place before May 22 2009.

“These projects include a probe into a contract of an official accommodation, residential accommodation, residences of sessional official refurbishment, Marks Building external renovations and total refurbishment of the 6th floor of parliament noted as 90 Plein Street.”

TimeLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read