A New Brighton woman aged 52 was shot dead on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the provincial organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha was urgently seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the two suspects involved in the shooting.
“At about 12.40pm, two armed men entered business premises in Mtiya Street and confronted Bongiwe Wendy Hani and a co-worker in the kitchen.
“They demanded money from them. One suspect pointed a firearm at the two victims.
“After the second suspect retrieved his firearm and cocked it, a shot went off, injuring his accomplice.
“Both victims were ordered to lie on the floor and Hani was shot in the back by the injured suspect, who then staggered out.”
The second suspect also shot Hani in the head.
“Nothing was taken and the suspects are unknown at this stage.”
Police are investigating a case of murder.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects can contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Woman dies in New Brighton shooting
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
