Shooting accused stays mum after alibi witness dies
Alleged gangster claims lawyer told him to keep quiet or bail would be refused
For more than two months, a murder accused in the Gqeberha high court kept quiet about the fact that his only alibi witness — his grandmother — had since died.
On Friday the high court heard that Siphuxolo Mhlana’s grandmother, who was meant to confirm he was at home on April 23 2020 when Lewin Fredlin Cowie was murdered in an alleged gang hit, had died before his trial got under way...
