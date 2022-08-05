Rocklands community wants own police station
Electicity challenges in area hit by protests also raised at high-level meeting
Rocklands needs its own police station — this was raised by the area’s steering committee in discussion with the metro’s leaders on Thursday following ongoing protests along one of Kariega’s main transport routes.
Rocklands steering committee chair Themba Nkohla said the installation of a new electricity transformer was also needed to avoid potential protests...
Rocklands community wants own police station
Electicity challenges in area hit by protests also raised at high-level meeting
General Reporter
Rocklands needs its own police station — this was raised by the area’s steering committee in discussion with the metro’s leaders on Thursday following ongoing protests along one of Kariega’s main transport routes.
Rocklands steering committee chair Themba Nkohla said the installation of a new electricity transformer was also needed to avoid potential protests...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics