Nelson Mandela Bay’s water woes put damper on arts festival
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 05 August 2022
The Bay’s water crisis has put a damper on the planning of the city’s inaugural arts festival.
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival, a partnership between the metro and the National Arts Festival, was announced in February to provide a platform for the city’s artists to showcase their work...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s water woes put damper on arts festival
The Bay’s water crisis has put a damper on the planning of the city’s inaugural arts festival.
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival, a partnership between the metro and the National Arts Festival, was announced in February to provide a platform for the city’s artists to showcase their work...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics