×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay sports summit no talk show — mayor

City plans to use R35.6m and tap additional funding to speed up efforts to revive rundown facilities

By Tshepiso Mametela - 05 August 2022

The message from mayor Eugene Johnson at the opening of the second Nelson Mandela Bay Sport Summit in Gqeberha on Thursday was that it would not be another “talk show”.

A panel of experts and representatives of sports confederations from across the province are attending the event at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which runs until Friday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read