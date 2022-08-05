Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will not meet Soweto residents on Saturday due to illness.
Two weeks ago, hundreds of residents marched to the mayor's office to hand over a memorandum of grievances about the lack of service delivery in the township. On July 21 residents blockaded roads in the area, bringing the city’s Rea Vaya bus services to a halt.
Topping their list of demands is solutions to the electricity issues in the township.
On Friday the mayor's office said Phalatse was set to provide residents with comprehensive feedback on Saturday.
“Despite being ill and being placed on bed rest, the mayor was determined to go ahead with tomorrow's {Saturday] proceedings but was advised to fully recuperate before resuming her official duties.
“It would not have been appropriate to delegate a member of the mayoral committee to represent the mayor on such a pressing matter, given that Phalatse committed to personally responding to the memoranda.”
Phalatse conveyed her apologies to residents and said a new date would be confirmed in consultation with the Soweto leadership.
TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor ill, new date will be set for meeting with Soweto residents
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele / Sowetan
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will not meet Soweto residents on Saturday due to illness.
Two weeks ago, hundreds of residents marched to the mayor's office to hand over a memorandum of grievances about the lack of service delivery in the township. On July 21 residents blockaded roads in the area, bringing the city’s Rea Vaya bus services to a halt.
Topping their list of demands is solutions to the electricity issues in the township.
On Friday the mayor's office said Phalatse was set to provide residents with comprehensive feedback on Saturday.
“Despite being ill and being placed on bed rest, the mayor was determined to go ahead with tomorrow's {Saturday] proceedings but was advised to fully recuperate before resuming her official duties.
“It would not have been appropriate to delegate a member of the mayoral committee to represent the mayor on such a pressing matter, given that Phalatse committed to personally responding to the memoranda.”
Phalatse conveyed her apologies to residents and said a new date would be confirmed in consultation with the Soweto leadership.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics