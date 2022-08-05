Gatvol Capitec clients have flooded social media with complaints about the bank's services after experiencing a second day of outages.
The bank confirmed that it continued to experience problems with its central servers, which support its banking channels.
The bank has a customer base of 16.7-million, some of whom are registered for the online banking service which is affected.
The problems started on Thursday morning with the bank’s app, internet banking and unstructured supplementary services data (USSD) services affected.
“We realise this is a terrible experience for our clients and apologise for the inconvenience if you have tried to make use of our banking app, USSD and internet banking in the past 24 hours.
“We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem,” the bank said.
ATMs and other services were also affected on Thursday, but the bank reassured clients on Friday morning that they could “continue to make use of card payments and ATMs”.
The bank found itself the most talked-about topic on Twitter as users complained about the outage, vowed to close their accounts and joked that they would wake up to find the bank was now a “saloon” or “dating app”.
Discovery Bank and Standard Bank appeared to join in the fun, with Discovery telling people they “really cannot struggle like this”.
'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec outage
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ © Financial Mail
