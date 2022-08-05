Boy, 9, teaches professor the power of respect
Simple gesture leads Jonathan Jansen to change his address at Muir College celebrations
When distinguished education expert professor Jonathan Jansen arrived to deliver the keynote address at Muir College Boys High School in Kariega on Thursday, a grade 4 pupil greeted him with an enthusiastic “good morning, sir”.
Though this may have been an ordinary act of respect for Aidan Evert, 9, and other pupils at the school, it so impressed Jansen that he used the gesture as the foundation of his address at the launch of Muir’s 200 Life Lessons Booklet, issued to mark its 200th anniversary...
News reporter
