Boy, 9, teaches professor the power of respect

Simple gesture leads Jonathan Jansen to change his address at Muir College celebrations

05 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

When distinguished education expert professor Jonathan Jansen arrived to deliver the keynote address at Muir College Boys High School in Kariega on Thursday, a grade 4 pupil greeted him with an enthusiastic “good morning, sir”.

Though this may have been an ordinary act of respect for Aidan Evert, 9, and other pupils at the school, it so impressed Jansen that he used the gesture as the foundation of his address at the launch of Muir’s 200 Life Lessons Booklet, issued to mark its 200th anniversary...

