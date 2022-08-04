Parliament's section 194 committee continues its inquiry on Thursday into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry continues into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Parliament's section 194 committee continues its inquiry on Thursday into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics