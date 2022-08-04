Six fines issued to car-wash businesses for non-compliance with water-saving regulations
By Tshepiso Mametela - 04 August 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Metro Police have dished out six fines in the past 90 days after visiting 67 car-wash businesses in a bid to help alleviate the water crisis.
The municipality launched a campaign on May 1 to nip at the heels of car washes across the metro, including in Walmer, KwaNobuhle and Summerstrand...
Six fines issued to car-wash businesses for non-compliance with water-saving regulations
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Metro Police have dished out six fines in the past 90 days after visiting 67 car-wash businesses in a bid to help alleviate the water crisis.
The municipality launched a campaign on May 1 to nip at the heels of car washes across the metro, including in Walmer, KwaNobuhle and Summerstrand...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics