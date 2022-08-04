×

R272m project to fence Eastern Cape schools launched

By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 August 2022

The Eastern Cape department of education has forked out R272m on a fencing project for schools in the province to ensure a safe and secure environment for thousands of pupils. 

Education MEC Fundile Gade launched the programme on Thursday at Despatch High School, one of 120 schools to be serviced across the province. ..

