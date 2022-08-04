Popular festival hits the streets after three-year break
Bringing music and the arts back to the streets, the annual Alliance Francaise Street Music Festival is on again after a three-year hiatus.
With a programme filled to the brim with music and dance, this year’s instalment promises to offer more arts and cultural heritage for visitors to enjoy...
