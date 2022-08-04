Perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault wants to retain assets
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 August 2022
Convicted perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault was back in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday in an attempt to prevent the Asset Forfeiture Unit from confiscating assets believed to have been gained through his illegal enterprise.
This was despite Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) senior advocate Warren Myburgh telling the court that nothing had been forfeited to the state yet...
Perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault wants to retain assets
Convicted perlemoen poaching kingpin Morne Blignault was back in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday in an attempt to prevent the Asset Forfeiture Unit from confiscating assets believed to have been gained through his illegal enterprise.
This was despite Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) senior advocate Warren Myburgh telling the court that nothing had been forfeited to the state yet...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics