Atlas Security’s power solution can help ease load-shedding woes

During these dark times of load-shedding, South Africans have had no choice but to adapt to a new way of life, with no real solution on the horizon.

Taking our homes off the grid and securing our own reliable power sources has become a regular conversation around the braai, with many people particularly concerned about security alarm system activations.

In times of power outages, your backup battery is the heartbeat to your alarm system, but these batteries were never designed to sustain the frequency at which they are discharging and recharging during load-shedding.

This means the issue is not that the battery cannot handle the two hours of load-shedding; the problem is trying to get it recharged before the next round of load-shedding hits.

How much can your battery handle?

After supplying power to your system for a long period of time, it can take up to 24 hours for your battery to completely recharge — this time frame can vary as different units and set-ups have different power requirements. The issue with the current energy supply is that these batteries are not getting sufficient power to recharge. It’s taking more out of the battery than giving back.

The constant starvation of power is also causing damage to the cells within the battery, and when a battery is close to failing, the alarm system will start generating multiple emergency signals as a form of “crying for help”.

If your home is in Gqeberha, these emergency signals are received by the Atlas Security control room and, according to the standard protocol, need to be dealt with and responded to like any other alarm activation.

However, when these volumes of signals come flooding into the control room, the team tries to prioritise different signals to notice emergencies over false alarms. Panic signals are prioritised during load-shedding periods.

What can you do?

The volume of failing batteries is increasing daily due to the extended period of load-shedding. Atlas Security advises you to consider additional backup power options to complement your existing alarm backup battery, one option being the Atlas supplementary power supply.