×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

MEC urges parties to support Nelson Mandela Bay council changes

By Herald Reporter - 04 August 2022

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has urged all parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to support his plan to scrap the mayoral executive system as this  will fast-track service delivery.

Nqatha wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read