MEC urges parties to support Nelson Mandela Bay council changes
By Herald Reporter - 04 August 2022
Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has urged all parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to support his plan to scrap the mayoral executive system as this will fast-track service delivery.
Nqatha wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
