A short foot pursuit by police in Wells Estate culminated in a suspected drug dealer being apprehended allegedly with thousands of rand worth of tik in his possession.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the arrest happened on Wednesday at about 3.45pm while Nelson Mandela Bay District Crime Combating Unit members were conducting patrols in Wells Estate.
“They noticed a man walking towards them.
“On seeing the police officers, the man suddenly changed direction, with police in pursuit.
“Police officers caught up with the man and upon searching him, they [allegedly] discovered 20 packets of crystal meth [tik] in his possession.
“The street value is estimated to be about R8,500,” Swart said.
The 28-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of illegal drugs and is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Man bust with tik in Wells Estate
Image: Supplied
