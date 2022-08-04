Makashule Gana quits the DA

He added that he will be joining such leaders in exploring the possibility of building an inclusive political alternative that will take SA into the future.
Long time DA member Makashule Gana has resigned from the party — citing a widening trust deficit between citizens and political parties that has resulted in many voters not voting out of despair and disappointment.
“I am resigning to join an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to the people of SA,” he said.
Gana, who joined the DA 20 years ago, leaves after serving in various structures, including as youth leader, deputy federal chairperson, MPL network chairperson and campaign manager for several elections, such as Midvaal 2016.
Gana believes the next generation of politics will be built on citizen political empowerment, localised organising, and participation to elevate local issues and to grow new, younger leaders to take communities and SA forward.
He said this must include the ability to choose and hold to account public representatives and government officials who are capable and focused on restoring power to the people.
“There is a new generation of leaders raising their hands to shape a new political culture that does exactly that.
“I do not believe any of the existing political parties can reorientate their politics and internal culture to regain public trust on a massive scale.”
He leaves the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets and a sense of purpose and calling to serve SA.
Gana said he was inspired by a new generation of leaders raising their hands to shape a new political culture.
“This generation is rising because the country is progressing from crisis to chaos, with our political system and leadership accelerating rather than arresting it.
“This new generation of leaders has resolved to create something new: a strong, national collective grounded on constitutional and social justice values, clear priorities, leveraging the talents and capability of diverse South Africans, here and abroad.”
