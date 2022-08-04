×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kagiso residents raid open veld for zama-zamas, strip 21 young men naked

04 August 2022
Penwell Dlamini
Journalist
Police arrest suspected zama-zamas near Kagiso.
Police arrest suspected zama-zamas near Kagiso.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Residents of Kagiso and surrounding areas raided the open veld next to Lewisham in Kagiso armed with sticks.

They grabbed young men believed to be zama-zamas and stripped them naked before placing them on the side of the road.

The 21 men were forced to lie down as some were beaten with sticks. Police were then called to pick them up.

Kagiso residents have blocked all roads around the area as they “clean up” their neighbourhood.

“Send them home,” one resident shouted as young men were assaulted while being pushed into a police van. Residents said they have found condoms, generators and live ammunition since they began their operation in the morning.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read