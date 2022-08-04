Residents of Kagiso and surrounding areas raided the open veld next to Lewisham in Kagiso armed with sticks.
They grabbed young men believed to be zama-zamas and stripped them naked before placing them on the side of the road.
The 21 men were forced to lie down as some were beaten with sticks. Police were then called to pick them up.
Kagiso residents have blocked all roads around the area as they “clean up” their neighbourhood.
“Send them home,” one resident shouted as young men were assaulted while being pushed into a police van. Residents said they have found condoms, generators and live ammunition since they began their operation in the morning.
SowetanLIVE
Kagiso residents raid open veld for zama-zamas, strip 21 young men naked
Journalist
Image: Penwell Dlamini
SowetanLIVE
