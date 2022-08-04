‘It was never meant to be a Cheeky Watson media circus’, says ex-prosecutor
Former EP Rugby president played only small part in IPTS fraud case, Van Zyl testifies from New Zealand in trial-within-a-trial
A former state prosecutor admitted that he was reluctant to charge ex-EP Rugby president Cheeky Watson, explaining the multimillion-rand fraud case was never meant to be a “Cheeky Watson trial”.
Testifying via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, from his new home in New Zealand, advocate Tjaart van Zyl, who led the prosecution in the plundering of R12m in Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) funds, said he had warned his investigating team that the matter would turn into a media circus...
