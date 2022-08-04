×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gelvandale Stadium will echo with music as marching competition returns

By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 August 2022

The sound of drums, trumpets and trombones will be heard as the  Eastern Cape schools’ marching drills competition returns to the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 2022 competition hosted by Go Big Community Development will see the return of 20 Eastern Cape schools battling it out at the eighth instalment of the competition. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read