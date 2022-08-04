Gelvandale Stadium will echo with music as marching competition returns
By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 August 2022
The sound of drums, trumpets and trombones will be heard as the Eastern Cape schools’ marching drills competition returns to the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The 2022 competition hosted by Go Big Community Development will see the return of 20 Eastern Cape schools battling it out at the eighth instalment of the competition. ..
